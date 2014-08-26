Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 26

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen edging lower on Tuesday, paring back some of the gains in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 8,595 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG does not expect copycat versions of biotech drugs to play an important role in the healthcare system for another three to five years, its chief executive said.

For more, click on:

STRAUMANN

Straumann, the world’s largest maker of dental implants, confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as a new marketing push and pricing strategy helped underlying sales grow 4.6 percent in the first half.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said provisional results showed it had upped its stake in PubliGroup to 98.3 percent, as it seeks to complete a takeover of the company.

* Repower posted first-half revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs, almost unchanged from the same period last year, but group profit fell 86 percent year on year.

* Bossard confirmed its full-year forecast for 2014, as first-half revenue and net income edged higher compared to last year.

* Orascom Development Holding AG posted first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of 31.5 million Swiss francs.

* Valartis Group AG saw a group loss for continued operations of 11.2 million Swiss francs in the first six months of the year.

* VP Bank reported consolidated net income of CHF 11.1 million in the first half of 2014.

* ENR Russia posted a consolidated net loss of 4.11 million Swiss francs in the first six months of the year.

ECONOMY