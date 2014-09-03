Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 3

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, range-bound ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week, with investors split on whether the ECB will unveil further immediate stimulus steps to stave off deflation.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,764 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said it was investigating allegations of trader misconduct reported in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it will present data showing its Gilenya drug is more effective than a placebo in treating patients with multiple sclerosis.

* Nationale Suisse said first-half profit rose 7.1 percent to 57 million Swiss francs (62.04 million US dollars) on 3 percent growth in premiums, which the insurer said bodes well for full-year earnings, despite an expected hit due to restructuring charges from the planned merger between with fellow Swiss insurer Helvetia.

* Kudelski said it closed the sale of its stake in NagraID Security SA, a producer of powered display cards for companies operating in financial payments, authentication and identification solutions, to Oberthur Technologies, for an undisclosed sum.

* Implenia said it won a new contract for the “portalyssa” project in Lyss, Switzerland worth nearly 33 million Swiss francs (35.89 million US dollar).

* Bobst said it placed 150 million francs of 1.5 percent straight bonds through Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative and Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting at 100.1 percent.

ECONOMY