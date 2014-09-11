FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 11, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street where Apple rebounded, boosted by bullish analyst notes.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

WATCHMAKERS

Apple Inc’s iPod upended the music industry, and its iPhone knocked Nokia off its smartphone perch, but Swiss watch makers breezily dismissed warnings that the technology giant’s new wristwatch gadget could do something similar to them.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BKW said net profit fell 11 percent to 92 million Swiss francs in the first half due to one-off effects. It also said it is acquiring Swiss heating companies Neukom Installationen AG, Hertig Haustechnik AG and Cantoni Haustechnik AG for an undisclosed price.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.