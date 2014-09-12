FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12
September 12, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Friday, but investors are expected to refrain from taking strong bets ahead of Scotland’s referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,836, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it will invest a single-digit million euro sum to be the exclusive global sponsor for the world’s first all-electric car racing series.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex said its first-half net loss widened to $6.2 million and that it expects to return to profits once benefits from buying rival hedge fund EIM, which completes this month, are fully realized in its accounts. The asset manager said it now expects operating cost benefit of $15 million per annum, to be fully in place by the second quarter.

* Kaba said its full-year net profit was marginally lower on the year at 84.6 million Swiss francs (90.44 million US dollar) and said it aims for organic growth of up to 5 percent this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at around the prior-year level. The company plans to pay a 11 franc per share dividend.

* Implenia said it has been awarded a contract worth almost 15 million francs from Norway’s public road administration for a major road safety construction project in the west of the country.

* Kudelski’s digital television unit NAGRA said its flagship HTML5 connectware technology, OpenTV 5, was selected by StarHub, a Singapore cable television service provider, for a range of devices.

ECONOMY

1 US dollar = 0.9354 Swiss franc

