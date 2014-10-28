Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, boosted by solid earnings at blue-chips Novartis and UBS

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6 percent at 8,571 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Switzerland’s largest bank booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion) in legal provisions for the third quarter, bulking up reserves as it discusses a settlement with U.S. prosecutors to a criminal investigation over alleged rigging of foreign exchange rates.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday, as a pre-tax gain from the sale of its Idenix shareholding offset full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.

HOLCIM

Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge said on Tuesday they had formally notified the European Commission of their merger plan.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann said it would work with Patterson Companies to try to increase the standard of patient care in dental implant placement in general dental practice.

* Cytos said Matthias Alder, executive vice president corporate development and legal affairs, had resigned from the board effective Oct. 27.

* Implenia said it has won a new infrastructure contract in Norway worth around 18 million Swiss francs.

* Feintool said sales in the first nine months of 2014 rose by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 369.5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Publication of UBS September consumption indicator postponed until Oct. 30 due to the bank publishing its third-quarter results.