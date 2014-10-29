Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 29

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, underpinned by Asian shares climbing to one-month highs and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait for an extended period before raising interest rates.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,655 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said it won 2 billion Swiss francs (2.11 billion US dollars) in fresh client money in the third quarter, and that it expects full-year earnings slightly over those of 2013.

COOP BANK

Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it is banning the former head of Coop Bank from taking another management job in finance for the next three years, after the retail bank was found to have manipulated its own shares.

SWISS BANKS

New York state’s financial regulator is seeking more than $300 million from Israel-based Bank Leumi, whose Swiss bank is as part of a probe of whether the assisted U.S. citizens in evading taxes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it is selling an energy storage business to Johnson Matthey Plc for $75 million, a deal which is expected to close early next year.

* Daetwyler said it concluded the acquisition of the American Keystone Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Columbia Engineered Rubber, Inc., which was annouced earlier this month.

* Ascom said it had won a contract to supply a platform to the Swedish National Courts Administration.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank’s dividends to local and federal government would fall continually if a referendum next month on “saving” the country’s gold reserves passes, central bank director Fritz Zurbruegg says in an interview in Wednesday’s edition of Swiss daily Suedostschweiz.

Zurbruegg’s comments represents a further warning against the Nov. 30 initiative, which is backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and would require the SNB to bolster its gold holdings considerably.