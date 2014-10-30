Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its massive quantitative easing programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent at the open to 8,660 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

HOLCIM

Holcim said it no longer planned to form a joint organisation with rival Cemex in Spain because of changes in the strategic landscape of the cement industry following its proposed merger with Lafarge.

GEBERIT

Geberit said that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 11 percent, and added it was confident it could achieve “convincing” results for 2014.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant posted a 55 percent fall in third-quarter net income from continuing operations to 58 million Swiss francs from 129 million in the previous year due to higher tax charges.

* Sika said sales rose 15.8 pct in the first nine months to 4.17 billion Swiss francs, generating net income of 310 million francs, up 21 percent.

* Ypsomed said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased almost threefold in the firs half to 12.9 million francs from 4.6 million a year earlier. It raised its forecast for end of FY 2014/15 and now anticipates sales growth of over 10 pct and EBIT of some 27 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.41 in September from 1.28 in the previous month, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Thursday.

* The KOF leading indicator is due at 0800 GMT.