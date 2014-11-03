Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 3

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session, as investors await the outcome later this week of a meeting of the European Central Bank and the U.S. midterm elections.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,841 points, according to the Swiss futures index at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker posted a drop in quarterly sales and profit on Monday as higher volumes in India and the United States failed to offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and Latin America.

MEYER BURGER

Swiss solar industry supplier Meyer Burger has no plans to raise further capital at present and it sees signs of a slow recovery in the market, its chief executive said in an interview published on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it had established a strategic commercial manufacturing collaboration with Celladon for Mydicar.

* Molecular Partners said it would resume the bookbuilding process for its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange on revised transaction terms. The price for the offered registered shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs each has been fixed at 22.4 francs per share, it said.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings said its main shareholder 4T S.A has presented a tender offer to take the company private. The pre-announcement envisages an offer of 15.50 Sfr per share, corresponding to a premium of 34 percent over Friday’s closing price. ADB Holding’s board of directors supports the offer.

* Dufry said net earnings for the first nine months of 2014 reached 81 million Swiss francs compared with 121.5 million francs in the same period last year.

* Alpiq Holding posted a net loss of 21 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of 2014, and appointed Thomas Bucher as its new chief financial officer.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted orphan drug designation to isavuconazole for the treatment of invasive candidiasis.

ECONOMY

Swiss PMI for October expected at 0830 GMT