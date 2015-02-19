Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip index SMI was seen opening flat at 8,802 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NESTLE

The food group forecast sales to rise 5 percent this year, in line with its long-term goals, following a weaker year in 2014 that was hurt by deflation in Europe and slowing demand in Asia.

SWISS RE

The reinsurer sweetened the hit from forecast-lagging fourth-quarter results on Thursday by announcing a special dividend and share buyback.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank plans to combine its EU businesses in one unit, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported without citing sources, adding the operation would probably be run out of Frankfurt.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said its full-year operating profit edged up 1 percent to 476 million Swiss francs ($505.7 million).

* Bell AG said its full-year net profit had improved by 14.5 percent to 87.7 million Swiss francs.

* Kudelski expects to report 2015 operating income of 50-65 million francs, it said after publishing 2014 financial results.

* Sunrise said it had completed its planned refinancing and redeemed the remaining 2010 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes.

* Peach Property Group said the sale of its “Am Zirkus 1” project in Berlin to KanAm Grund Group would generate a cash return of about 13 million Swiss francs, slightly more than expected.

* Genentech, the U.S. biotech unit of drugmaker Roche , said the U.S. FDA had granted Priority Review status to its experimental drug cobimetinib in combination with Zelboraf to treat an advanced form of skin cancer.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 6.2 percent to 16.404 billion Swiss francs in January, the Federal Customs Office said. ($1 = 0.9413 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)