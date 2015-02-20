FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 20, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,898 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it will not oppose a three part deal between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets, following approval from EU regulators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech said it posted a 2014 net profit of 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion), the highest in its history.

* Cicor said it expects to report a year-on-year increase in 2014 net profit when it publishes results on March 11. It said it will comment at that time on how the removal of a cap on the Swiss franc will affect it.

* Straumann said an overwhelming majority of its staff has agreed to measures to counter the strong Swiss franc including pay cuts for staff, as an alternative to paying employees who are cross-border commuters into Switzerland in euros instead of francs.

* Barry Callebaut said it was awarded a patent in Europe for reduced fat chocolate, to better meet consumer demand for lower calorie foods.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.