Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 24

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.17 percent higher at 8,993 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG’s drug to treat patients who have relapsed after earlier therapies for multiple myeloma, an aggressive blood cancer, even though an advisory panel in November recommended against approval.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it would withdraw from the U.S. tax program after an extensive audit of its American clients showed participation was not warranted.

* Oerlikon said it expects 2015 sales to increase by around 5 percent in 2015 as it reported revenue growth of 16.1 percent for 2014.

* Alpiq said it was acquiring Swiss solar company Helion Solar Group, which employs 90 people in eight locations in Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.

* Walter Meier said if the Swiss franc remain significantly lower against the euro than the prior year’s level of 1.20 Swiss francs there would be sales losses in 2015 as a consequence of additional discounts to customers due to the exchange rate. The firm reported a profit of 19.9 million francs for 2014.

* Georg Fischer said 2014 net profit grew 34 percent to 195 million Swiss francs and it would propose a dividend of 17 francs per share.

* Implenia reported 2014 sales of just under 3 billion Swiss francs and said it was confident about the 2015 financial year.

* Goldbach said Peter Blum will leave the firm’s board of directors effective Apr. 14.

* Myriad said it expected a fall in total revenue in 2014 to $40.2 million from $43.2 million the year before.

* Altin AG said its board of directors had set the strike price of the put options to be issued as part of its share buyback programme at $64, representing a 13.6 percent premium above the closing share price on Feb. 23.

* Mobimo said it was including the position of head of French-speaking Switzerland in the firm’s executive board from Apr. 1, a role currently held by Marc Pointet.

ECONOMY

Swiss Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT