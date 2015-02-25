Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,975 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

British doctors called on Tuesday for Roche’s cancer drug Avastin to be made routinely available as a cheap alternative for treating people with a debilitating eye disorder.

For more, click on

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Swiss private bank EFG International said on Wednesday it expects a far lower-than-expected penalty in the U.S. after coming clean on helping wealthy Americans evade their taxes, indicating it is close to ending the long-running investigation.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne & Nagel said it would pay a total of 7 Swiss francs to shareholders after fourth-quarter net profit edged 0.6 percent lower to 164 million francs. The transporter said 2015 will be “challenging”.

* Sulzer said it is appointing Fabrice Billard as Chief Strategy Officer effective March 1. Billard, who is currently head of the company’s Chemtech mass transfer technology business unit, will be responsible for the implementation of a program meant to improve profitability.

* Adecco said that U.S.-based fund Harris Associates L.P. holds 4.93 percent of the company’s share capital.

* Huber und Suhner said it will hike weekly working time to 43 hours effective March 1 as well as lower salaries for top management by 10 percent and by 5 percent for other managers, while its board will waive 10 percent of its pay. The measures are an effort to offset the strong Swiss franc after the central bank abandoned a cap on the currency last month.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.24 points in January from 1.42 in December, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9488 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)