Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 9,028 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based mortar producer BMI in order to accelerate its global expansion in the mortar business.

* GAM Holding posted underlying net profit for 2014 of 177.2 million Swiss francs, down 16 percent year on year.

* Daetwyler posted net revenue for 2014 of 1.25 billion Swiss francs, down 9.4 percent compared to the previous year, and said it regards sales of 1.2 billion in 2015 as a “realistic target”.

* Feintool said 2014 sales grew by 16 percent year-on-year to 503 million Swiss francs. It also said it had responded to the franc’s recent appreciation by increasing weekly working hours, cutting the number of temporary staff and halting new recruitment and overtime pay at its Swiss production facilities in Lyss and Jona.

* Swissquote said 2014 net revenues increased by 16.5 percent year on year to 145.5 million Swiss francs.

* Implenia said its chairman, Markus Dennler, is not standing for re-election at its next annual shareholder meeting in March and the board will propose Hubert Achermann as its new chairman. The company also said Bilfinger Construction is now part of the company following a successful closing of the transaction.

* AFG Arbonia said strong import and cost pressures and the new currency reality are forcing accelerated and further restructuring measures in its Building Envelope Division. It is planning cuts of 150-200 jobs at EgoKiefer over the coming 18 months.

* PSP Property operating net income in 2014, excluding changes in fair value, fell by 2.5 percent year on year to 169.3 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)