Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.19 percent higher at 8,971 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said it expects its financial results will be impacted the strong Swiss franc this year as the firm reported a 2 percent rise in full-year gross profit to 1.6 billion Swiss francs.

* Temenos Group has acquired software provider Multifonds for 235 million euros, expanding the Swiss firm’s services to banking clients.

* Valiant has reported a 3.4 percent rise in full-year net income to 94.5 million Swiss francs.

* Ascom has proposed Urs Leinhaeuser as a new board member to replace Cornelia Gehrig at its annual general meeting on April 15.

* Nationale Suisse has agreed to sell the travel insurance business of its Belgian subsidiary L‘Europeenne to Spain’s Mapfre Asistencia for an undisclosed price.

* Kaba Group has raised its 2014-15 growth guidance to five percent on the back of strong sales in the first half of the year. The company reported a 15 percent rise in core earnings in the first half of the financial year to 85.7 million Swiss francs.

* Coltene reported a 18.5 percent rise in full-year profit to 15.6 million Swiss francs and said it was seeking to reduce costs and to widen its sourcing more internationally to deal with the currency appreciation.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals reported a full-year net loss of 10.1 million euros due to a drop in revenue and high investments in research projects.

* Meyer Burger Technology will propose two new board members, Wanda Eriksen-Grundbacher and Franz Richter, for nomination at its annual general meeting on April 29.

* Actelion said that is new drug application for selexipag, or Uptravi, to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension was accepted by the US health regulator with a standard review time.

* Geberit said it controls 99.77 percent of the shares in Sanitec Corp after a $1.4 billion takeover offer, and will not further extend the acceptance period.

ECONOMY