Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9
#Healthcare
April 9, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,261 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

HOLCIM

Lafarge and Holcim have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed, the two groups said in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Myriad said it has raised gross proceeds of 34.4 million Swiss francs ($35.70 million) in a private placement of 8,600,000 new registered shares issued to international institutional investors, which it plans to use to accelerate the growth and enrich the content of its msngr ecosystem.

* Meyer Burger said it received an order of over 12 million Swiss francs in equipment as part of a deal struck with French research centre CEA.

* Santhera said it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast track status for Raxone/Catena for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

