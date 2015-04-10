FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10
April 10, 2015

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,414 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

GIVAUDAN

The world’s biggest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan said on Friday that sales edged higher despite a strong Swiss franc after Switzerland’s central bank abandoned a cap on the currency earlier this year.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie said first-quarter sales slipped 3.5 percent after its business in western Europe stagnated and Russia suffered further setbacks, and said it expects full-year net sales and earnings before interest and tax above the previous year, without taking the recent exchange rate developments into account.

* Gurit said first-quarter sales rose more than 5 percent to 89.3 million Swiss francs ($91.56 million), mainly due to sustained growth in the company’s tooling business.

* Leclanche said its full-year loss widened to 25.73 million francs and said that it can put its long-term growth plan into place thanks to its new shareholders.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

For more, click on ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
