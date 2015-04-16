FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16
#Intel
April 16, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss SMI was seen opening at 9,431 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

HOLCIM

Eurocement Holding AG, the second-largest shareholder in Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd, said on Wednesday it is nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and France’s Lafarge SA.

For more, click on

UBS

Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS needs to “radically” shrink and should look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving its two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Alcon received FDA approval of a new multifocal intraocular lens to treat cataract patients in the United States.

* Sulzer said it received orders of 800.5 million Swiss francs ($830 million) in the first quarter of 2015, a nominal decrease of 3.4 percent.

* Sonova said it had completed its acquisition of Hansaton.

* Actelion said it has initiated Phase III development with ponesimod in patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis. Additionally, it plans to initiate a Phase II study with ponesimod in patients suffering from chronic graft versus host disease.

ECONOMY

PPI data due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
