Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

April 17, ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,371 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks

NESTLE

Nestle, the world’s leading packaged food maker, reported on Friday slightly better-than-expected first-quarter sales, helped by gains in volume and prices.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, on Friday maintained its full-year targets after first-quarter sales were hit by the strong dollar and a prolonged winter in the United States.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Thursday the first generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone. The generic version, called Glatopa, was developed under a collaboration agreement with Basel-based drugmaker Novartis .

For more, click on

HOLCIM

Holcim said a proposal by a major shareholder to have a seat on the board after the Swiss cement maker merges with France’s Lafarge had come too late to be included in the agenda of a shareholder meeting next month.

The two cement makers also gave details on Friday of asset disposals in the United States that they propose as part of their planned merger, due to close in July.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich places $300 million subordinated notes maturing in October 2045 and first callable in October 2025, targeted primarily at European institutional investors for general corporate purposes and to refinance maturing debt. The insurer said it expects the notes to be treated as capital from a regulatory and rating agency perspective to the extent permissible.

ECONOMY

February retail sales due at 0715 GMT