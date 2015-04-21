Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,268 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said first-quarter net profit rose 23 percent after market volatility boosted securities trading and on gains at its private bank for wealthy clients.

UBS

The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including UBS, to reach a joint “mega settlement” to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.

ACTELION

Actelion, Europe’s biggest biotech firm, raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday after strong sales of its new heart and lung drug helped its first-quarter earnings exceed analysts’ estimates.

NOVARTIS

A new type of immuno-oncology treatment from Novartis AG proved safe in a tiny study of three types of solid tumors, but the trial included too few patients and used too small a dose of the experimental product to prove effectiveness, according to data presented at a cancer meeting on Sunday.

SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE

Switzerland’s SIX Group said on Monday the head of its securities trading unit has decided to leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of opinion over strategy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said data showed previously-treated patients with highly-active relapsing multiple sclerosis who were treated with Gilenya (fingolimod) had a six-times greater likelihood of achieving ‘no evidence of disease activity’ across four key measures of disease activity compared to placebo over two years.

* GAM Holding said assets under management in investment management at the end of the first quarter amounted to 73.7 billion Swiss francs, down from 76.1 billion francs at end-2014, with the recent appreciation of the franc having a negative impact on reported asset levels.

* Valora said it has entered into a number of new agreements with 7Days Media Services, covering the provision of warehousing and transport services to Valora Retail and the sale of the operational infrastructure used in these processes.

* Santhera said results of the double-blind placebo-controlled Phase III trial demonstrating efficacy and safety of Raxone, or Catena in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy were published in medial journal The Lancet.

* ALTIN AG disclosed its hedge fund portfolio holdings as part of its policy of full transparency to investors.

