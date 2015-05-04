FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 4, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly higher at 9,095 on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS could combine its investment banking arm with that of Credit Suisse to create a top player, Eric Knight, head of activist investor Knight Vinke, was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss paper on Sunday.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company has again approached Switzerland’s Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Britain’s TwentyFour Asset Management, which it disclosed last month.

* Leclanche and Visedo Oy said they have agreed to close cooperation in marketing, selling and developing Visedo’s electric drive trains with Leclanche’s battery systems.

* Cytos Biotechnology said it would become debt-free and its restructuring proposal was final and binding to convert all bonds into equity.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

April PMI due at 0730 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.