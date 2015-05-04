Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly higher at 9,095 on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS could combine its investment banking arm with that of Credit Suisse to create a top player, Eric Knight, head of activist investor Knight Vinke, was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss paper on Sunday.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company has again approached Switzerland’s Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel said it has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Britain’s TwentyFour Asset Management, which it disclosed last month.

* Leclanche and Visedo Oy said they have agreed to close cooperation in marketing, selling and developing Visedo’s electric drive trains with Leclanche’s battery systems.

* Cytos Biotechnology said it would become debt-free and its restructuring proposal was final and binding to convert all bonds into equity.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

April PMI due at 0730 GMT