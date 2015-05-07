Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,898 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ADECCO

The staffing firm said its chief executive and chief financial officer would both leave the company, as it reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations.

For more click on

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter business operating profit, hampered by a strong dollar and rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment returns.

For more click on

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for venetoclax for the treatment of people who have relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia with a genetic abnormality.

For more click on

SIEGFRIED

German chemicals group BASF has agreed to sell parts of its pharmaceutical ingredients business to Swiss drug contract manufacturer Siegfried Holding for 270 million euros ($306 million), including assumed debt.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it has raised more than $500 million in additional equity to support the continued platform expansion of its portfolio company Fermaca, a midstream operator of gas infrastructure in Mexico.

* Lonza announced an exclusive collaboration with Nikon Corporation in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

* S H L Telemedicine said it has signed an international distribution agreement for its smartheart device with FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

* Muegge GmbH, a member of the Meyer Burger Group, has signed contracts with two new customers for the delivery of industrial microwave generators and microwave components for specialised applications outside of the photovoltaic industry. The orders for the microwave systems amount to around 3.5 million euros.

* GE Capital Swiss Funding announced an offering of up to 9,460,785 shares in Cembra Money Bank by way of an accelerated book-building process.

* IVF Hartmann Holding AG said Chief Executive Andreas Gisler will leave the company at his own request by Dec. 31, 2015.

* Datacolor posted net profit of $1.5 million for the first half of the 2014/15 financial year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss consumer sentiment index was -6 points in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday

SNB currency reserves due at 0700 GMT