Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20
#IT Services & Consulting
May 20, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

UBS

Five of the world’s biggest banks are expected to be hit with a combined bill of more than $5 billion and criminal charges on Wednesday in a settlement with U.S. and British authorities over rigging of currency markets.

UBS AG <UBSG.VX] must buy back an investor’s Puerto Rico bond fund portfolio for $1 million, securities arbitrators ruled on Tuesday in a rare, lengthy rebuke of the firm’s sales practices on the Caribbean island.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bravofly said that it will change its corporate name to lastminute.com in the course of the year to reflect the firm’s new brand strategy following the acquisition of lastminute.com in March.

ECONOMY

May ZEW data due at 0900 GMT

The Swiss National Bank is aware of the risks posed by negative interest rates, which it has used to tame a surge in the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
