FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 22, 2015 / 4:54 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,354 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Cartier owner Richemont posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as lower net profits and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto’s herbicide business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters.

For more, click on

SWISS BANKS

Moody’s said it had reviewed its ratings of Swiss banks, upgrading 10 long-term bank deposit ratings and affirming two others.

For more, click on: bit.ly/1AomMHf

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.