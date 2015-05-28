FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28
May 28, 2015

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,389 points on Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche and Galenica said they have reached an exclusive license agreement to sell the Basel-based drugmaker’s Mircera, a treatment for symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease, in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more, click on

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Swiss regional bank Basler Kantonalbank said on Thursday it will pay 38.6 million euros ($42.1 million) to settle a probe by German officials over undeclared assets in hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schlatter Industries said it expects net proceeds of approximately 14.3 million Swiss francs from capital increase.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.3 percent in April to 16.294 billion Swiss francs ($17.18 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

For more, click on

Swiss first-quarter industrial orders due at 0715 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

