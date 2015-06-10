Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,972 points on Wednesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG said one-year results of its drug secukinumab show it is effective in treating patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a debilitating joint condition of the spine.

ROCHE

Roche said it received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. health regulator for its Actemra treatment in systemic sclerosis.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new Chief Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.

BERNER KANTONALBANK

Berner Kantonalbank agreed to pay the United States nearly $4.62 million under a resolution announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department. The bank said in a statement the penalty will have no impact on its results for the current year and that it had already made appropriate provisions in 2013.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swiss bourse said it granted an extension to UBS in relation to the Swiss bank’s delisting of shares from its entity prior to a share swap into a new company.

* Santhera said it has discussed its plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for idebenone to treat patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with the US Food and Drug Administration in a pre-NDA meeting. The Swiss firm said it and FDA agreed that data presented at the meeting will be further discussed during a second meeting.

* Partners Group said it has raised $700 million for a multi-asset credit strategy program, Partners Group Multi-Asset Credit Strategy 2014, the first comingled investment program to offer investors comprehensive exposure to private markets debt, incorporating real estate and infrastructure debt as well as corporate debt.

* Kudelski announced a multi-year patent cross license agreement with Bloomberg Finance L.P. The terms of the agreement remain confidential, Kudelski said, with Bloomberg making a one-time payment to the company.

* Zueblin said it will hold a shareholder meeting on June 30 to propose, among others, a reduction of the share capital with a simultaneous increase of the share capital.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction result due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)