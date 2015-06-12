Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,126 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

A Swiss court has rejected an appeal by Sika’s controlling shareholder seeking to lift a limit on its voting rights over the Swiss chemicals company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Promacta for the treatment of children aged six years and older with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins or splenectomy. The drugmaker also said Cosentyx met the primary endpoints in two new clinical studies. It also announced new analyses from Phase III registration studies showing Xolair helps patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) achieve significant improvements in quality of life measures.

* Zurich Insurance said it has exercised its option to redeem 269 million euros of subordinated debt.

* Sika said it was served with a conciliation request from Walter Grueebler, its former chairman and a shareholder, that challenges the resolution to hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 24, 2015. The resolution was passed upon the request and with the votes of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG, the controlling shareholder, and Sika will respond to this challenge action in the context of the proceedings. Sika said its board remains convinced that the attempted sale of Sika to Saint-Gobain is legally not viable in this form and lacks any industrial logic.

* Private Equity Holding reported a comprehensive income of 22.9 million euros for the 2014/2015 financial year, an increase of 13.8 percent.

