Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,960 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann has increased its stake in Canada’s Dental Wings to 55 percent, with an option to take full ownership by 2020. Despite Straumann now holding a majority stake, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest in the firm and will remain with the company.

* Valartis deputy chairman, Urs Maurer-Lambrou, has announced his immediate resignation from the group’s board of directors.

* The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Zueblin Immobilien shareholder Lamesa Holding an exemption from a mandatory offer obligation. Additionally, Zueblin and its French subsidiary have signed an investment agreement with TwentyTwo Real Estate Partners and Massena Partners who will invest 32.3 million euros.

* UBS has started operations at its subsidiary UBS Switzerland AG in a step to meet tighter regulatory requirements for the banking industry.

* Novartis has announced positive results from a study testing its Tasigna drug in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia patients.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

May producer/import price index at 0715 GMT

April retail sales at 0715 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

