Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,312 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SYNGENTA

Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in Syngenta AG, , and could push for the board of directors of the Swiss pesticide maker to accept a takeover offer from U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Shares were seen opening up 1.5 percent in premarket indicators.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim, the company formed by the recent merger between Holcim and Lafarge, confirmed plans to deliver cost savings of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.

The company will hold a news conference in Zurich with CEO Eric Olsen as well as co-Chairmen Wolfgang Reitzle and Bruno Lafont at around 0900 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise Chief Executive Martin Strobel told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company is strong enough on its own and is not working towards a merger with another firm.

* INFICON Holding said that, according to a notification signed on July 13 by BlackRock Inc, this company holds a total of 4.76 percent of INFICON’s voting rights after a sale of shares on July 8.

* Oerlikon said it had taken note of speculation regarding a potential transaction related to Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum. The company is examining strategic options regarding its Vacuum Segment but it is too early to make any statement regarding specific directions or decisions, it said.

* Metall Zug posted net income of slightly above 10 million Swiss francs ($10.58 million) in the first half of 2015, down from 31.9 million francs in the same period last year.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said its founder, Joachim Gottschalk, had resigned as chief executive and an executive director. The board has appointed Arpad Busson as executive chairman of Gottex and is in the process of identifying and engaging a new CEO.

ECONOMY

ZEW data for July at 0900 GMT