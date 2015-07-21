FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 21
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 21, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,454 points on Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its 2015 financial outlook as it reported second-quarter core net income that fell short of expectations.

For more, click on

ACTELION

Actelion, Europe’s biggest biotech company, raised its full-year outlook despite posting lower than expected earnings on Tuesday, with the sales decline in an older lung drug overshadowing growth in a replacement treatment.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer said first-half net profit fell to 80 million Swiss francs ($82.97 million) from 92 million francs year-ago, and that it expects a similar second-half and therefore 2015 figures in previous year’s range.

* BKW said it has acquired the majority holding in Casa delle Nuove Energie, which specialises in energy efficiency and renewable energies and operates a network of 75 sales outlets in locations throughout Italy, for an undisclosed price.

* Swisslog said the SIX Swiss Exchange has approved its request to delist all registered shares following its takeover by Germany’s Kuka.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.9 percent in June to 17.912 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

$1 = 0.9642 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.