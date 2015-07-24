Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,375 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

New York state’s banking regulator has contacted more than six banks about how they may have handled money that U.S. prosecutors said was laundered through accounts related to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, according to a person familiar with the matter. Among the banks is Credit Suisse, said the person, who requested anonymity because the investigation was not publicly announced. The person also said that it was too early to say whether there was any wrongdoing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The board of Sika said it will clip the voting rights of its controlling shareholder at 5 percent at an extraordinary general meeting, amid a disputed takeover by Saint-Gobain . Sika also said sales rose year on year by 5.6 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.625 billion Swiss francs. In line with Strategy 2018, Sika expects sales growth of 6-8 percent at constant exchange rates, but said the unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain’s takeover bid means this forecast is uncertain.

* Dufry said it priced euro-denominated senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of 700 million euros. The proceeds will be used as part of the financing of the of World Duty Free acquisition.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported first-half consolidated revenue of 426.6 million Swiss francs, up 0.3 percent year on year at current exchange rates and 1.1 percent in constant currencies.

* SFS Group said first-half gross sales revenues in Swiss francs rose year on year by 3.9 percent to 670.4 million Swiss francs. The group expects full-year sales to roughly match the previous year’s figure and the EBITA margin to decline by 100-200 basis points.

* Starrag reported an order backlog of 220 million Swiss francs for new machinery as of June 30, down from 267 million francs in the same period last year.

* Calida Holding said first-half net sales fell year on year by 14.8 percent to 168.1 million Swiss francs.

* Molecular Partners confirmed the discontinuation of its DARPin-toxin alliance with Roche.

