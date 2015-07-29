FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.25 percent at 9298.5 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s biggest cement maker aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share on 2015 results, it said while laying out objectives for the second half of the year.

Second-quarter underlying operating profit at Swiss cement maker Holcim fell while like-for-like net sales edged up, the company said in its final stand-alone results before its merger with French partner Lafarge.

HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of Italcementi in a deal that values its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less than three weeks after Holcim and Lafarge completed their mega-merger.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance said any offer it might make for British rival RSA RSA.L would probably be in cash.

EFG

The bank swung to a first-half profit of 48 million francs, less than the market had expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

NOVARTIS

* The drugmaker is spinning off three mid-stage clinical assets to Mereo BioPharma Group for further development in exchange for equity. Novartis will have a stake in the success of the development of these compounds, including receiving payments on milestones and royalties on future commercial sales.

* Swisslog Holding said shareholders approved the merger agreement with a subsidiary of KUKA AG, paving the way for minority shareholders to get cash compensation of 1.35 franc per registered share. The delisting of Swisslog shares takes place on July 31.

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator rises in June for third month in a row to 1.68 points

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.