Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,455 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS has joined Bank of America in closing down some options for wealthy clients to access billionaire investor John Paulson’s Advantage fund, sources said on Thursday, after the portfolio suffered double-digit losses in 2014.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it had received approval from antitrust authorities in all relevant markets where its acquisition of a majority stake of World Duty Free had to be filed.

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura will pay $970,000 in penalties to settle tax offenses under the U.S. Justice Department’s Swiss bank programme.

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said first-half net interest income was 121.5 million Swiss francs, up 8.3 percent.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it completed the sale of 300,000 registered shares of common stock yielding an aggregate income of 27.7 million francs. The proceeds will be used to finance the commercial launch of Raxone in Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in Europe.

* Berner Kantonalbank said it sees its 2015 result just below that of the previous year as it posted a 2.3 percent drop in first-half net profit to 56.4 million francs.

* COLTENE Holding posted first-half sales of 73.3 million Swiss francs ($74.72 million), down from 76 million francs in the same period last year. The decline was largely attributable to negative currency effects, the firm said.

* Interroll said first-half net income rose to 12.8 million francs from 7.1 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate held steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

* SNB currency reserves due at 0700 GMT