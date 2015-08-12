Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 12

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.37 percent down at 9389.87 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The Swiss bank is in talks to settle allegations related to its “dark pool” trading venue and may face a fine in the double-digit millions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

GEBERIT HOLDING

The Swiss maker of sanitary equipment reported second-quarter net profit fell 25 percent to 97.9 million Swiss francs ($99.4 million). Sales rose to 670.9 million francs in the quarter from 535 million francs after it bought Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp. in February.

CONZZETA AG

The Swiss maker of metal processing tools and sporting goods said first-half net profit fell to 21.2 million francs, from 24.3 million. Sales fell nearly 2 percent from the previous year to 544 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** TECAN Group AG said the liquid-handling technology supplier had record first-half profit of 26 million francs, up nearly 40 percent from 18.6 million francs in the same period in 2014.

** RAIFFEISEN reported it boosted first-half net profit 8.7 percent to 395 million francs. The banking group said it increased its interest earnings as well as results from its commission, service and trading business.

** CYTOS Biotechnology reported it exclusively licensed its VLP platform for the treatment of cancer to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Llc. Cytos says it may receive up to $90 million in development milestones and may receive up to double-digit royalties on net sales from successfully developed products.

** BKW The solar power producer is acquiring the German PV-monitoring company Solare Datensysteme. The price wasn’t disclosed and the transaction will be completed in September.

** BASILEA announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated its investigational drug ceftobiprole as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product. The designation relates to the potential use of the drug in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

ECONOMY

The ZEW investor sentiment index is due at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)