Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.9 percent at 9,265 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The world’s largest packaged food company reported first-half sales fell 0.3 percent to 42.84 billion Swiss francs versus market expectation for a dip of 0.1 percent to 42.95 billion. Net profit fell 2.5 percent to 4.52 billion francs, lagging analysts’ average estimate. It kept its full-year outlook.

JULIUS BAER GROUP

The private bank named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival Credit Suisse Group.

ROCHE

The company is buying U.S.-based GeneWEAVE to strengthen its diagnostics business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Orell Fuessli said it expected significantly better overall results this year than last year

** Meyer Burger Technology posted a wider first-half loss of 93 million francs but reaffirmed its 2015 targets and said orders rose 42 percent

** Kardex said first-half profit rose 30 percent

** AFG Arbonia Forster said it expects a 2015 loss and said it planned a capital increase of around 200 million francs

** Pax Anlage said it targetted a significant improvement in full-year results

** Valiant Holding boosted first-half net profit 14.9 pct and forecast clearly better 2015 results

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data for July due at 0715 GMT