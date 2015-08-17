Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:
The biggest maker of cement says it is divesting assets in India and plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt.
The Swiss drug company says a Phase II study showed its investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in people with a specific type of lung cancer.
The Swiss wealth manager says it boosted its 1H revenues by 18.5 percent to 112 million Swiss francs ($114.60 million). Net profit grew nearly a third to 42.9 million francs.
The Egyptian builder says in a preliminary first-half 2015 announcement that it expects an increase in revenue of 35-40 percent.
Switzerland publishes retail sales for June at 0700 GMT.
$1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom