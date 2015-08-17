FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The biggest maker of cement says it is divesting assets in India and plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt.

ROCHE HOLDING

The Swiss drug company says a Phase II study showed its investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in people with a specific type of lung cancer.

VZ HOLDING

The Swiss wealth manager says it boosted its 1H revenues by 18.5 percent to 112 million Swiss francs ($114.60 million). Net profit grew nearly a third to 42.9 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT

The Egyptian builder says in a preliminary first-half 2015 announcement that it expects an increase in revenue of 35-40 percent.

ECONOMY

Switzerland publishes retail sales for June at 0700 GMT.

$1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

