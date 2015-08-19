Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Telecommunications operator Swisscom reports second-quarter net income of 433 million Swiss francs ($443.60 million), slightly beating forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.
SYNGENTA AG plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit.
ROCHE says it’s acquiring Kapa Biosystems to strengthen its next-generation sequencing product offerings. It didn’t give a price.
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD said it’s first-half order intake was down 1.6 percent to 98.6 million francs. Sales fell more than 10 percent.
CEMBRA MONEY BANK said first-half net income rose 8 percent to nearly 70 million francs.
* SONOVA HOLDING AG said Tuesday its Advanced Bionics unit received U.S. FDA approval for new sound processors.
* IMPLENIA said it won a 235 million franc order to build first infrastructure section of Stockholm’s new bypass.
* BUCHER said Michael Hausermann is leaving the Bucher Municipal division. He’ll be replaced by Coean van Rosmalen who has been at the company’s Johnson Sweeper unit in the United Kingdom.
* SIEGFRIED HOLDING said its first-half profit rose to 21.1 million Swiss francs, up from 18.8 million francs in the year-earlier period.
$1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom