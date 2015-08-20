Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 20

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,245 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

STRAUMANN

The dental implant maker raised its full-year guidance as it posted a smaller than expected loss due to the purchase of the remaining Neodent stake it did not already own.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Drugmaker Novartis AG said its drug Odomzo had gained EU approval for locally advanced basal cell carcinoma, providing new non-invasive therapy for patients.

* Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, announced the pricing of its dual tranche 325 million franc straight bonds. The bonds have a maturity of five and eight years respectively with coupons of 0.625 percent and 1.250 percent.

* Kudleski said first-half net income rose 9.8 million Swiss francs from 0.6 million francs a year ago. Kudelski Security, its cybersecurity division, said it had partnered with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE.

* Sunrise Communications Group AG adjusted its 2015 revenue expectations for a year-on-year single digit decline after posting revenue decreases in the second quarter of 2015.

* Swiss media group Tamedia AG’s revenues were down 3.8 percent in the first half of 2015 due to the economic slowdown and ongoing structural changes in the print segment, the group said.

* Comet Holding AG increased its 2015 forecast after EBITDA improved by 15 percent in the first half.

* Schweiter Technologies increased first-half earnings and said it expected second-half business performance to be at least on par with the first six months.

* Cembra Money Bank AG : Credit Suisse raised its target price on Cembra’s stock, rating it neutral.

* The regional Banque Cantonale Vaudoise saw first-half net profit up at 179.4 million francs from 153.6 million francs a year ago.

* Orior AG posted an exchange rate-affected earnings decrease and said it expected operating conditions to remain challenging in the second half.

* Implenia AG upped its revenue in the first-half, confirming its full-year EBIT target.

* Walter Meier AG saw a slight sales increase in the first half but said sales for 2015 would remain below last year’s figures.

* Looser Holding said the strong Swiss franc and weak demand in the Coatings segment had a significant negative impact on the revenues and earnings in the first half of 2015. It posted consolidated first-half net revenue of 219.1 million francs, down 10.2 percent from the previous year.

* Lifewatch posted first-half net profit of $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $4.7 million last year.

* Cham Paper said higher pulp prices will continue to impact negatively on its paper division’s operating result in second half of year as it posted a first-half net result of 0.1 million francs.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 4.9 percent year on year in July to 17.929 billion Swiss francs ($18.52 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)