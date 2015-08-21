Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 21

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.4 percent lower at 8,976 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker agreed to buy all remaining rights to Ofatumumab, which is being developed for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune indications, from Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline.

ADECCO

The Swiss staffing firm said it had appointed Hans Ploos van Amstel as its new finance chief from Sept. 1.

* Zurich Insurance drafts in Evercore to work on its RSA bid, the Financial Times reported.

* mobilezone said first-half sales rose by 72.3 percent year on year to 305.2 million Swiss francs ($319.35 million).

* Kuoni Reisen Holding AG posted a first-half net result of -172.1 million francs, bigger than the -14 million francs recorded in the same period last year. The group also said finance chief Thomas Peyer will leave the company.

* Goldbach Group AG said first-half net income amounted to 2.4 million Swiss francs compared to 1.3 million francs in the same period last year.

* Arbonia-Forster-Holding said it will propose to shareholders at an extraordinary investor meeting on Sept. 11 an ordinary capital increase in order to raise gross proceeds of approximately 200 million francs.

