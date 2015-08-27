Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

ZURICH, Aug 27 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.8 percent higher at 8705.91 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

GIVAUDAN

The Swiss flavours and fragrance maker on Thursday cut its five-year organic sales growth target to 4 to 5 percent from its previous target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent. The Geneva-based firm said it would target 12 to 17 percent free cash flow as a percentage of sales by 2020, from the 14 to 16 percent target set for 2015.

ROCHE HOLDING AG

The Swiss drugmaker says a combination of its Cotellic and Zelboraf medicines were approved in Switzerland for the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma.

SYNGENTA

Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG said Wednesday that its board unanimously rejected a revised offer from suitor Monsanto Co. <MON.N,> which then dropped its takeover approach.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Prime Site said its first-half profit surged 39 percent to 191 million Swiss francs ($200.69 million).

* Sika Holding AG said it opened its fourth production site in Russia.

* Baloise Holding AG said first-half net income attributable to shareholders fell to 248.7 million francs, from 349.9 million francs.

* Valora Holding AG posted a net loss of 26.3 million francs in the first half. It said it was “well on its way” to fulfilling its full-year guidance.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said group net profit rose in the first half to 44.2 million francs, up 9 percent from the previous year. It expects net profit for the current year to be at last year’s levels.

* Accu Holding AG said it saw a slightly lower result, taking into account seasonal effects in the second half of the year.

* Repower said it expected a net loss substantially higher than in 2014. It posted a first-half net loss of 108 million Swiss francs.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first-half operating profit advanced to 35.9 million francs.

* Perrot Duval said first-half net profit after taxes fell to 0.1 million francs.

* Actelion announced it would share data from a Phase III study on its investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension drug selexipag at an upcoming cardiology congress in London. The company said it would also present further information on macitentan at the congress.

* Intershop Holding AG said first-half net profit was 29.2 million francs, 19 perent higher than a year ago.

* WARTECK said the property company boosted its first-half profit nearly 13 percent to 6.3 million francs. Rental income in 2015 will match the previous year, it said.

* EDISUN said the solar power producer posted first-half profit of 168,000 francs, compared to a 26,000 franc loss. It reported that sales decreased.

ECONOMY

Swiss industry orders for the second quarter due at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9517 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)