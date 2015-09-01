Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 1

ZURICH, Sept. 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly 1 percent down at 8737.53 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Syngenta

The Swiss crop chemicals maker said it has won U.S. approval for its fungicide solatenol, adding global peak sales could reach $1 billion.

Novartis

The drugmaker said it received EU approval for Tafinlar and Mekinist, the first combination approved for patients with an aggressive form of melanoma.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** UBS Group said it has completed its SESTA procedure and will pay a supplementary dividend of 0.25 Swiss francs on Sept. 22. It’s also starting a new marketing campaign with celebrity photographer Anne Leibowitz.

** Alpiq sold its 26 percent share of Gommmerkraftwerke AG to Group E in western Switzerland. The Swiss power producer didn’t release the price of the transaction.

** Leclanche says it won a “major order” for solar street lighting solutions in Saudi Arabia and a new battery order for automatic-guided vehicles.

** Helvetia Holdings AG says its combined ratio in the first half of 2015 was 92.4 percent, compared to 94 percent in the first half of last year.

** Hiag said it had net income in the first half of 24.2 million Swiss francs ($25.17 million) and that its operating income rose 9 percent.

** Romande Energie boosted its gross profit by 4 percent and expects to achieve a full-year business performance in line with the first six months of the year, not including exceptional items.

ECONOMY

The Swiss manufacturing PMI is due at 0730 GMT. ($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)