Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,703 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas said it hired financial adviser James Lipari from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank said it had agreed to buy Italmobiliare-owned Finter Bank Zurich to boost its wealth management business with Italian clients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. FDA had granted breakthrough therapy designation for its investigational medicine ACE910 for people with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

* Novartis said it had received EU approval for Farydak, the first in its class of anticancer agents approved for patients with multiple myeloma.

* Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare told l‘Agefi that acquisitions were currently not a topic of discussion for the agricultural chemicals group.

* Zurich Insurance said Kristof Terryn, currently CEO of Global Life, will take over as chief executive of General Insurance effective Oct. 1.

* Adecco announced the appointments of John Marshall as regional head of UK and Ireland, and Stephan Howeg as chief marketing and communications officer for the group.

* Transocean said Lars Sjoebring, senior vice president and general counsel, had informed the company that he will be leaving the offshore driller.

* Baloise said its Luxembourg unit had received approval from the insurance regulator in Luxembourg for its acquisition of HDI-Gerling Assurances.

* NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski, announced new product integrations with Broadcom designed to address the modern security needs of pay-TV service providers.

* U Blox Holding AG said first-half net profit was 15 million francs compared to 14.4 million francs for the same period last year. Earnings were influenced by the strong franc, the company said.

ECONOMY

CPI data due at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)