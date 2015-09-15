Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

ZURICH, Sept 15 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8702.20 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

Kuoni Holding AG

The Swiss travel company was mentioned in a report in the newspaper Daily Mail as a potential takeover target for Germany’s TUI Travel as part of a wave of mergers in the industry. No specific source was provided.

* Meyer Burger Technology AG said it is supplying Swiss retailer Migros with a solar system to go on the roof of its operations center in the canton of Berne.

* Symetis announced that it will sell up to 2.3 million shares between 35 Swiss francs ($36.16) and 46 Swiss francs. It aims to raise about 80 million francs. Trading is due to start on Sept. 29. Credit Suisse is the global coordinator for the IPO, with Bank Vontobel AG a co-manager of the sale.

* Vaudoise said it boosted its first-half profit by 8.8 percent to 89.8 million francs.

* Newron said its first-half loss was 6.9 million euros as it boosted research and development spending.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said Chief Executive Thomas Meier has exercised all his vested options to acquire 104,394 registered shares. Of these, 70,000 shares were simultaneously sold to cover transaction and related tax expenses.

* Sulzer is more than 42 percent owned by investment vehicles linked to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg amid a mandatory offer to purchase the remaining shares, according to a press release.

