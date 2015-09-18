Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,803 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS Americas appointed Barclays’ John Houlihan as a director to head its Long Island, New York complex.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its subsidiary, Chugai Pharmaceutical, had filed for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for an additional indication of recurrent/advanced cervical cancer for its anti-cancer agent, Avastin.

* Novartis said Swissmedic had approves its new heart failure medicine Entresto. The decision by Switzerland’s health authority follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Entresto in July.

* St Galler Kantonalbank said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in its tax programme for Swiss banks and will pay $ 9.5 million. Pending are the agreements with SGKB’s former subsidiaries Hyposwiss Zurich and Geneva, which are independently negotiating with the DOJ, the bank said. The U.S. programme allows banks to avoid possible criminal charges over helping clients dodge taxes.

* Swiss Prime Site said Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung successfully launched its new investment group, SPA Immobilien Schweiz, on Sept. 17 with an initial offering of 550 million Swiss francs.

* BVZ Holding first-half total revenue of 66.9 million Swiss francs, up 0.5 million francs year on year. The company said it saw a good annual result.

