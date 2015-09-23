Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 23

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,451 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re’s business unit Admin Re has agreed to buy Guardian Financial Services for 1.6 billion pounds from private equity company Cinven, the Swiss group announced. Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition could be completed in early 2016.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion will present data from the late clinical Phase III trials of its lung medication Selexipag at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam on September 30. The presentation will detail the effect of Selexipag on patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Information will also be presented on PAH drug Opsumit.

* Von Roll Holding AG said that it would discontinue wire production at its Breitenbach, Switzerland site, affecting up to 55 employee positions. Wire production will be concentrated at the Roll, France site of Von Roll France SA.

* Transport and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel International AG has entered into an agreement with California-based audio technology company Turtle Beach Corporation to become its global logistics provider, the Swiss company said.

* Roche has gained appproval for its lung medication Esbriet in Switzerland.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG aims to increase business volume to over 70 million francs by the end of 2020 and sees a cumulative net profit from 2016 to 2010 of over 500 million francs for the LLB Group.

* VP Bank AG aims to manage 50 billion francs in assets by 2020, Chief Executive Alfred Moeckli told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. To do so, it will need to increase its assets under management by 15 billion francs, and would be interested in acquisitions, particularly in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, to do so.

* Kuoni head Peter Meier told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that a lower amount would be available for dividend payments than last year and that capital increases were not on the cards.

* AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding AG said on Tuesday that 99.9 percent of subscription rights to its recently announced 206.7 million francs capital-raising programme were exercised. Trading of the new shares begins on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Wednesday.

* Solvalor Fund Management SA, the holding company of real estate investment fund Solvalor 61, will raise 103 million Swiss francs in capital through the issuance of new shares planned for early November, the company said on Tuesday, in order to finance larger ongoing building projects.

