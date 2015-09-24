FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch
September 24, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 24 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.45 percent down at 8409.50 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG said it is launching a portfolio of medicines to treat heart and lung diseases, diabetes and breast cancer in low-income and low-middle-income countries. They will be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations and other public-sector healthcare providers for $1 per treatment, per month.

* Cassiopea said its loss widened in the first half to 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) from 1.6 million euros in the period in 2014. The dermatology company, whose shares began trading this year, had no revenue as all its products are being developed.

* Schaffner Holding AG announced a plan to boost its growth, including doubling sales by 2019/20 through organic growth and acquisitions and posting an operating EBITA margin above 8 percent.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.8935 euros Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
