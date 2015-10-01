Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 1

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,591 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Siegfried Holding Ltd successfully concluded agreements with BASF on Wednesday to acquire BASF’s pharmaceutical supply business and three corresponding sites at a debt-free price amounting to around 270 million Euros ($300.94 million), the Swiss company said. Total sales for the sites in 2014 were around 280 million Swiss francs ($286.89 million).

* Novartis’ secukinumab Phase III trial confirmed significant efficacy of the drug in patients with psoriatic arthritis, a painful, debilitating condition causing inflammation of joints and skin, the Basel-based pharmaceutical maker said. Results were published online in the New England Journal of Medicine.

* Nestle is expanding its premium chocolate reach through new Amazon sales of its Swiss Cailler brand in the United States, Britain, Germany and later China.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG is launching its Raxone drug for treatment of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in its first and largest EU market, Germany.

* Helvetia Holding AG has a new interim chairman, Pierin Vincenz, who takes over from Doris Russi Schurter on Thursday.

* Partners Group Holding AG has completed the secondary purchase of a $163 million U.S. real estate portfolio, the company said.

* Cargill will unveil its new stevia sweetener, EverSweet, co-developed with Evolva Holding SA, at the SupplySide West food and beverage conference in Las Vegas next week, both companies said in releases.

ECONOMY

September PMI data due at 0730 GMT

KOF economic institute to present economic forecasts at 0900 GMT