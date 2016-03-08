Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.40 percent lower at 7986.83 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank said its New York-based money manager Rajiv Jain is leaving after more than two decades and that it has named Matthew Benkendorf as CIO of its Quality Growth Boutique to replace him.

SYNGENTA

The prospectus for ChemChina’s takeover of the Swiss chemical company with details of its $465 per share offer, plus dividends totaling 16 Swiss francs ($16.11), was released by Credit Suisse. The Swiss and U.S. public tender offers will begin on March 23, according to the document.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it was sweetening its dividend after 2015 net income rose 11 percent to 381 million Swiss francs ($383.84 million), beating expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report that net income rose 6.4 percent to 365 million Swiss francs ($365.91 million).

TRANSOCEAN

The deep-sea oil driller said it has reached agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd’s shipyard, Keppel FELS, to defer the delivery and related payments of five high-specification jackups until 2020.

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss industrial surfacing solutions company whose biggest shareholder is Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg announced it nominated Jean Botti, David Metzger and Alexey Moskov to the board. Mary Gresens, Mikhail Lifshitz and Joan Van de Steen will be leaving, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mikron Holding said it is expecting a “considerable” increase in sales and improved EBIT margin in 2016 after sales fell 8 percent in the previous year.

* Bucher Holding reported full-year 2015 profit of 140 million Swiss francs and that it is proposing a dividend of 5.50 francs per share.

* Huber and Suhner reported that its full-year net income fell by more than half to 24.7 million francs.

* VP Bank AG reported that its net profit more than tripled to 64.1 million francs for the full year 2015.

* Feintool International said 2015 net income fell to 20.1 million francs as the company’s tax burden increased.

* Valora said FY EBIT rose 27 percent to 55 million Swiss francs, while earnings per share were 12.51 francs.

* Swiss Finance & Property said its board proposes an 0.20 franc increased distribution of 3.40 francs per share after a full year 24.8 pct increase of FY net profits excluding revaluation effects to 12.6 million francs.

* Peach Property said it bought a real estate company in Germany to boost its apartments by nearly 400, to just over 1,900 units.

* Inficon said it expects sales of more than $300 million and an operating margin of 15 percent in 2016. 

ECONOMY

The Swiss unadjusted jobless rate was 3.7 percent in February, down from 3.8 percent in January.