Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ADECCO

The Swiss staffing company said growth in its biggest market, France, continued to improve in January and February, helping it post results broadly in line with expectations in the fourth quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Amgen accused Novartis’ generics drugs unit, Sandoz, of deliberately flouting steps it says are required by U.S. law to bring to market a biosimilar version of Neulasta, which helps cancer patients fight infections, a court filing showed.

* Ascom posted 2015 group profit of 24.3 million Swiss francs, compared to 37.5 million francs in 2014, and said it will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.45 francs per share. It also said it received a 1.8 million Swiss franc order from a major North European hospital.

* Banque Cantonale Du Valais posted a full-year operating result of 110.4 million francs, down 8.2 percent. 

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said results from the open-label phase 3 VITAL study evaluating Cresemba (isavuconazole) in adult patients with mucormycosis were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

* Cicor posted a loss of 4.7 million Swiss francs for 2015 after accounting for restructuring costs. Its board of directors will propose to the annual shareholders’ meeting to forego the distribution of earnings for 2015, the company said.

* Dufry AG said its board of directors will propose to its annual general meeting Heekyung (Jo) Min and Claire Chiang for election as new board members. Current board members James Cohen and Lucas Melo have informed the company that they will not be available for re-election.

* Komax said it will acquire Ondal Taping Processing to help consolidate its standing as a total solution provider to the wire processing industry.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said Christoph Lengwiler will leave its board of directors and that the board proposed the election of Andreas Emmenegger.

* Siegfried said it will recommend Ulla Schmidt and Martin Schmid for nomination to the board of directors.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it had completed a reverse stock split.

ECONOMY

* Result of Swiss federal bond auction due around 1000 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)