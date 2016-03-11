Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.54 percent higher at 7,936 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The company is recalling some DiGiorno, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s products in the United States and Canada because they may be contaminated with small pieces of glass.

EFG International AG

A Singapore-based private banker who handled Swiss private bank BSI’s relationship with embattled state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has left the bank, an external spokeswoman said on Friday.

PRIVATE BANKING

Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said on Friday group net profit for 2015 rose 12 percent from the previous year to 230.5 million Swiss francs ($234 million). Vice Chairman Jacob J. Safra said on Friday the privately held group’s strong capitalisation enabled it to be a “proactive consolidator in the private banking market.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer plans to close its manufacturing facility for trays, internals, static mixers, and structured packings for the oil and gas market in Oberwinterthur, Switzerland, resulting in the loss of 90 jobs. Demand for products from Sulzer, 63 percent controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, has tumbled as persistently low oil prices prompt customers in the industry to cancel investment.

* Broker Cie Financiere Tradition said it faced a “stabilizing market environment” in 2015, although some markets, particularly in Europe, remained under pressure. Reported revenue fell to 814.5 million francs from 837.5 million in 2014, while net profit rose to 40.5 million francs from 27.7 million the year before.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is buying a 60 percent stake in China’s Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co., Ltd. as it seeks to expand in China while simultaneously gaining access to new market segments with an expanded product portfolio.

* Flughafen Zuerich said full-year profit rose 4.6 percent to 215.3 million and that it plans a dividend of 15 francs per share.

* Mobilezone AG reported that earnings per share in the full-year 2015 rose to 0.96 francs, from 0.71 francs per share in the year earlier. Sales more than doubled to 859 million francs after the Swiss company made acquisitions.

* Bachem Holding AG increased full-year net income by 9.5 percent to 31.8 million francs, the group said on Friday. It plans a dividend of 2.25 francs, up from 2.00 francs in 2014.

* Novartis has submitted an application to the FDA with Denmark’s Genmab for a supplemental biologics license for its ofatumumab medicine, in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC), for the treatment of patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

* Regional builder and property manager Zug Estates Group said it is cautiously optimistic for the current year and expects operating income before depreciation and revaluation to flatten after rising 4 percent to 39.2 million francs in 2015.

* Chemicals and ingredients maker Dottikon ES Holding , whose products are sold to the pharmaceuticals industry, is expanding and increasing employees in Switzerland. Over the next two years, it will invest 100 million francs into development and production site in its hometown of Dottikon, adding 100 new jobs.

* Construction company Implenia has been contracted for a number of new projects in French-speaking Switzerland worth 73 million francs. These include general contracting for an expansion at the Geneva Airport and contracts for highway and tunnel improvements.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9849 Swiss francs)