Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 7858.53 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

In a tax case involving an account holder at the biggest Swiss bank, Switzerland was barred from helping the Netherlands after a Swiss court ruled that requested details were too broad to be covered by an information-sharing agreement between the countries.

ROCHE

Genmab A/S said it is beginning phase Ib studies of daratumumab in combination with Roche’s immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in a solid tumor and multiple myeloma.

GATEGROUP

The airline caterer on Monday renominated a board member it had sought to oust and said its chairman would quit next year, handing partial victory to two hedge funds pushing for a leadership shake-up and change of strategy. After the announcement, the hedge funds late Monday said they still want to Gategroup’s chairman Andreas Schmid to quit this year, not next.

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss insurer’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Frost received 3.578 million Swiss francs ($3.69 million) in total compensation for 2015, according to the insurer’s annual report.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Siegfried Holding said sales rose 52 percent to 480.6 million Swiss francs ($495.92 million). Net profit rose 1 percent to 39 million francs.

* Komax said group profit after taxes rose by 5.3 percent to 29.2 million francs. The company rejected a proposal by a Swiss investor, Veraison, to add two members to its board of directors.

* Meyer Burger said its loss widened to 169 million Swiss francs in 2015, from 134.7 million francs in 2014. It said its goal is to break even at the EBITDA level this year.

* Mikron said it supports proposal by investor Veraison to shift decision-making power on a delisting from the board to shareholders.

* Vetropack said profit at the glassmaker in 2015 fell to 42 million francs, from 49 million francs a year earlier, as the company was hurt by the strong Swiss franc.

* Peach Property said it bought apartments in the German state of Hessen.

* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG said it is selling 65,500 square metres of industrial land to Canton Zurich.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said that, following expiry of its offer deadline on March 18, Jungfrau Railways Group now holds 94 percent of all BLM shares and 87.6 percent of Harderbahn shares.

* Partners Group Holding AG said IFRS net profit increased by 6 percent to 396 million francs in 2015, up from 375 million francs in the previous year.

* Lastminute.com said it swung to a fiscal year net loss of 17.9 million euros, from net profit of 7.2 million euros in year before.

* Orell Fuessli said its board of directors intends to propose a dividend of 2.80 Swiss francs per share after the company boosted its net income to 12.8 million francs in 2015, up from 1.7 million francs in 2014.

* Baloise Holding said net profit at the insurer slipped by more than a quarter to 512 million francs. It proposed an unchanged dividend of 5 francs per share.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real 1.4 percent in February when adjusted for working days to 17.6 billion Swiss francs ($18.16 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

The surplus stood at a record 4.07 billion francs, helped by strong pharma and chemical exports. ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)